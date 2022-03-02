Old Member Joining Again

I was a member here years ago. I think I first joined in 2000? I can't remember now. Life got busy so I stopped visiting here. I think my user name was Marie-Bernadette. I decided to use M.B. Strang this time because that's my author name. Years ago, I posted that I wanted to be a writer and Mr Moorcock encouraged me. I finally did write a novel, which I tell about in a separate post in the Q&A. I read my first Michael Moorcock novel in 1984, and many more since then. Mr M's work has inspired me for decades and shaped my desire to become an author.
What have I been doing all these years? I raised a child, got a degree, earned black belts in two martial arts, became a sword fighter (Ann Arbor Sword Club), an empty-nester, worked at a DV shelter, then finally finished writing a novel and became an author.
