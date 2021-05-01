Greetings from Peterborough, UK

Hi All,
I used to be a member years ago but drifted away. I may have been sailing on the Seas of Fate for a little too long. Then Facebook shenanigans drew me back to these forums. I've been lurking for a while and have just plucked up courage to post here.
May I ask a favour?
I've been reading the Eternal Champion stories since my twenties (bit of a late starter, sorry) and have read Elric, Hawkmoon, Jerry Cornelius, Dancers at the End of Time, among others. I know of Corum and some of Mr Moorcock's later works (like Dreamthief's Daughter).
So I call on the member of this board to ask: what should I get my teeth into next?
I hope to hear from you through this board or the FB groups.
Regards,
Colin
