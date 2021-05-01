Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Greetings from Peterborough, UK

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • colinabrett
    colinabrett
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • May 2021
    • 1
    #1

    Greetings from Peterborough, UK

    Hi All,

    I used to be a member years ago but drifted away. I may have been sailing on the Seas of Fate for a little too long. Then Facebook shenanigans drew me back to these forums. I've been lurking for a while and have just plucked up courage to post here.

    May I ask a favour?

    I've been reading the Eternal Champion stories since my twenties (bit of a late starter, sorry) and have read Elric, Hawkmoon, Jerry Cornelius, Dancers at the End of Time, among others. I know of Corum and some of Mr Moorcock's later works (like Dreamthief's Daughter).

    So I call on the member of this board to ask: what should I get my teeth into next?

    I hope to hear from you through this board or the FB groups.

    Regards,
    Colin
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X