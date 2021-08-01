Announcement

  SavageDave
    SavageDave
    Moonbeam Traveller
    Aug 2021
    • 1
    #1

    Thank You Michael Moorcock

    So I'm 26 years old, maybe a little old to get started on fantasy paperbacks but whatever. My friend's dad had a book laying around - The Swords Trilogy. It had a badass guy with a sword and a chick in a metal bikini on the cover, so I thought, "okay, this looks rad". I asked my friend's dad about the book and wound up triggering a whole 3-hour conversation about the Multiverse, Law and Chaos, dudes with evil swords, dudes with the limbs of gods, dudes that are also other dudes; basically too much information at one time, and maybe a few too many spoilers but I still wanted to find out more. I found a copy of the Swords trilogy and read it a lot faster than I thought I would. Obviously, after that third book, I had to find some Elric. It took me a while to find them all, but after finishing them these are immediately my favorite fantasy books, more enjoyable than LOTR, Dune, ASOIAF, or any of the other huge ones. In another universe, I imagine these stories would have been made into a kickass animated tv show or something but at least there are the P. Craig Russel comics. Anyway, I'm rambling; these are badass books, can't wait to read more.
