Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Lost in time

  • Bardac
    Bardac
    Going with the Megaflow
    • Jun 2009
    • 7
    #1

    Lost in time

    I drifted away from the forum around 11 years ago, a result of life getting hectic. Things settled down but I was blind to the bookmark I'd set up to access the site. Quite by chance I decided to click on the link while suffering a sleepless night and was surprised to see it still flourished so I thought it was time to renew my acquaintance with the forum. One thing did remain constant was enjoying occasional re-reads of my humble Moorcock library. Another sleepless night sees me back here writing this . . . it's good to be back!
