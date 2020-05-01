About time I said hello

Announcement

    May 2020
    Searching for information about MM's writing has brought me back once again, as it has innumerable times over the years. After a long bout of being unable to enjoy reading (depression and anxiety are rough travelling companions), completing a novella of my own has seemingly opened up that facility again. After a complete re-read of Fritz Leiber's seven Fafhrd & The Grey Mouser books, I thought it was high time I finally read the second Corum trilogy and the Chronicles of Castle Brass. After that, I discovered there were Elric stories after The Skrayling Tree and began hunting them down.

    I'm not sure what happened to my original account here from the early 2000s, but at least this one seems to work!
