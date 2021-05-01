Greetings from Texas. First, I have to say that I am humbled to be a part of this group. I started reading Science Fiction & Fantasy in the mid-80s. Sometime around there I read the Elric Saga and loved it. Unfortunately for me, I didn't dig deeper. I didn't realize (until today) the extent of Mr. Moorcock's work. Of course internet wasn't as big back then, and I did take a hiatus from reading (life, career, family, etc). Today I was planning a small weekend vacation and his name came to mind, and down the rabbit hole I traveled. Here on the forums, joined a certain facebook, etc. Just glad to be here.
The 'welcome' message I received said to ask a question... I don't think it could think of a question that hasn't already been asked a hundred times, especially about your works and characters. So, here is one that is more about you, Mr. Moorcock: From what I have read, I believe you are British but reside in America. Is there a particular draw or attraction that brought you and kept you in America? Not to delve too deeply into politics or personal; it's just that I spent many years in other countries and I'm always curious.
