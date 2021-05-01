Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Greetings from Texas

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • soshuman
    soshuman
    Moonbeam Traveller
    • May 2021
    • 1
    #1

    Greetings from Texas

    Greetings from Texas. First, I have to say that I am humbled to be a part of this group. I started reading Science Fiction & Fantasy in the mid-80s. Sometime around there I read the Elric Saga and loved it. Unfortunately for me, I didn't dig deeper. I didn't realize (until today) the extent of Mr. Moorcock's work. Of course internet wasn't as big back then, and I did take a hiatus from reading (life, career, family, etc). Today I was planning a small weekend vacation and his name came to mind, and down the rabbit hole I traveled. Here on the forums, joined a certain facebook, etc. Just glad to be here.

    The 'welcome' message I received said to ask a question... I don't think it could think of a question that hasn't already been asked a hundred times, especially about your works and characters. So, here is one that is more about you, Mr. Moorcock: From what I have read, I believe you are British but reside in America. Is there a particular draw or attraction that brought you and kept you in America? Not to delve too deeply into politics or personal; it's just that I spent many years in other countries and I'm always curious.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X