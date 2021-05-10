Hello from Arioch's Pad/Terhali's Particular Satisfaction

Hello!
With the recent kerfuffle on FaceBook I was prompted to create an account here for the first time. I actually thought I'd done so before, but I guess I was just lurking all those years ago.
Anyways, I started reading Michael Moorcock's work after being first exposed to the world of Elric through the Marvel Graphic Novel of "The Dreaming City". At that time I thought Elric was pretty "bizarre" compared to Conan and Kull, but I found him very fascinating. Little did I know that that was merely the tip of the iceberg. In short order, I picked up the DAW pbs with the Whelan covers and that really sealed the deal. I then proceeded to search out all of the other Eternal Champion books as conveniently listed in the front of these pulpy yellow-spined books. I soon became a fervent collector and bought pretty much every Moorcock book I could find at the local Waldenbooks.
In the ensuing decades I became more interested in music than reading, and thus lost touch with modern sf/fantasy (aside from the odd Kundera, Auster, Burroughs flavor of the week). However, every 10 years or so I'd "regenerate" a new Moorcock library, to the extent I've probably bought Stormbringer at least 6 times, frequently in the same editions! I also kept up with the latter day Elric novels (Revenge of the Rose, Fortress of the Pearl) and followed the DC Multiverse maxiseries (with some difficulty...).
Anyways, over the years I have also made for myself little reference guides to keep track of Mike's various series. Since about 10 or 12 years ago I started creating "reference blogs" of things that I like, essentially online encyclopedia's of people and things that I like. My most notable blogs have been about Beethoven, Stockhausen, Allan Holdsworth, Marvel Comics, film music, etc. A little over a year ago I rediscovered my old notes on Mike's books and decided to do an update. This gave me the idea to do a blog on the Moorcock literary corpus.
This blog can be found here: https://ariochspad.blogspot.com/. Initially titled "Terhali's Particular Satisfaction", I eventually had to change it to "Ariochspad" after the blog was reported on FaceBook as being "abusive" (probably because the newest entry included a Frank Brunner drawing with an exposed nipple!). In any case, the blog will hopefully chart Mike's work from beginning to end in chronological publishing order (with some deviations for the sake of thematic unity). Aside from my own attempted analyses of these books, I also try to include every variant cover of each book. I also include synopses of each story so that I can more easily refer to previous volumes in a series.
Anyways, looking forward to being more active here. I will post additional topics in the appropriate sub-group as each new blog entry comes out, in case there is any interest in further discussion.
Cheers~
Ed Chang
