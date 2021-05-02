Greetings to you all

G'Day Everyone
I have been a very long time lurker here, Mike's Facebook and the previous Miscellany. Finally throwing my lot in.
I am Australian having grown up in Tasmania and now living in Canberra. I have been devouring Mr Moorcock's produce since 1986 when someone gave me a copy of Bane of the Black Sword to read. I have been hooked ever since.
I have since read most of what Mike has written. I think I'm only missing a couple of books, (I know I'm missing Tales from the Texas Woods and Firing the Cathedral). Also have a fair chunk of the comics and his music.
I have just got my hands on a copy of Pegging the President and it's interesting reading Jerry stories close to the events being contemporary. The stories seem to have a greater poignancy when referencing more or less current events rather than historical as was the case when I read early Jerry stories.
Anyway, thanks for having me abroad. And thank you Mr Moorcock for being a significant presence in my life for the last 35 years or so.
