Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Greetings to you all

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Greetings to you all

    G'Day Everyone

    I have been a very long time lurker here, Mike's Facebook and the previous Miscellany. Finally throwing my lot in.

    I am Australian having grown up in Tasmania and now living in Canberra. I have been devouring Mr Moorcock's produce since 1986 when someone gave me a copy of Bane of the Black Sword to read. I have been hooked ever since.

    I have since read most of what Mike has written. I think I'm only missing a couple of books, (I know I'm missing Tales from the Texas Woods and Firing the Cathedral). Also have a fair chunk of the comics and his music.

    I have just got my hands on a copy of Pegging the President and it's interesting reading Jerry stories close to the events being contemporary. The stories seem to have a greater poignancy when referencing more or less current events rather than historical as was the case when I read early Jerry stories.

    Anyway, thanks for having me abroad. And thank you Mr Moorcock for being a significant presence in my life for the last 35 years or so.
    Tags: None
    • 1 like
  • #2
    Uh...okay....here it comes...Welcome to the Miscellany Slugwart!🙂
    Mwana wa simba ni simba

    The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X