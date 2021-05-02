Demmed howdy

Hi all. I've worked in American comics for a bit over 30 years, which is just long enough for me to have very little interest in talking about it. I've been a letterer for most of that time, though I've also written some and edited some. Highlights: I had the opportunity to letter a bunch of Moebius' Blueberry stories when they were published by Epic Comics back in the '90s. I joined Jim Lee's WildStorm studios in 1992 where I had the privilege of editing both Alan Moore and Warren Ellis, by which I mean I did my best to stay out of their way. After a number of WildStorm-owned efforts written by Alan managed to go awry for one reason or another (none of them his fault), I asked him if he had any original concepts that he'd consider developing for us. He said he had an idea for a sort of "Victorian Justice League," and within a day or so I received the proposal for League of Extraordinary Gentlemen…beyond this small role, I take zero credit for it. I left WildStorm not too long thereafter and feel very fortunate that I wasn't in the position of explaining to Alan that the company had sold itself to his least favorite publisher in comics, because I could never have done so convincingly. In 2005 I lettered a couple of stories for Dark Horse Comics' Star Wars anthology title, and that ultimately led to me lettering every demmed Star Wars comic book for around 9 years, until Disney bought Lucasfilm and took the license away. Then I managed to get work lettering Aliens and Predator comics for Dark Horse, until Disney bought 20th Century Fox and took the license away. Currently I'm the letterer on Dark Horse's comic based on James Cameron's Avatar, and that's not going anywhere anytime soon; as my editor said, "Unfortunately for Disney, we signed a ten-year contract." I also letter Lady Mechanika, a steampunk comic unlike anything else in comics. I'm not bragging about that; it's a real bear to letter, and I'd have left it long ago if I didn't like the book so much.
I first encountered the multiverse when I read the Elric comics adaptations in the '80s, first in Epic Illustrated, then later from Pacific and First comics. I enjoyed them but was not moved to read the source material. I couldn't begin to tell you why not. It's still puzzling to me. Jump to roughly 25 years later when I discovered the first volume of Del Rey's Elric reprint series. I thought "I really should read these things" and started buying them. I didn't start reading them, though, because it wasn't before very long that I realized Del Rey were reprinting the stories in their original publication order, not in the chronological order of the character's life. So I figured I'd wait and buy the whole series and then start reading them. What can I say? All the best comics letterers are anal-retentive. I wouldn't say I'm one of the best, but that's at least one trait I share with them.
And then…I still didn't read them. The moment never felt right. Finally, around six months ago I thought "I REALLY SHOULD READ THESE"…so I started with Elric Of Melniboné. Since then I have only paused to kick myself for not getting into them previously. I followed the first Elric book with The Fortress of the Pearl; realizing that Elric was due to meet some characters in the next book that I hadn't met yet, I decided to shift gears and read the first four Hawkmoon books (it was while reading Jewel in the Skull that I discovered The Many Worlds of Michael Moorcock group on Facebook). Near the end of The Runestaff, I thought I should make a greater effort to determine a reading order, which eventually led me to this very site and David Mosley's extremely helpful guide, A [Suggested] Moorcock Reading Order. Except…now I'm thinking of dropping any attempt to follow a guide and simply reading all things Moorcock in the order they were published, regardless how much they may have been revised since their original versions. I loved City in the Autumn Stars, but following it with The Eternal Champion felt a little jarring. It seems to me that a chronological organization of the multiverse may work best for you if you've already read most of it. I feel like I might be missing something important if I don't first try to follow and understand the path that the author took. Maybe. I will probably finish the Eternal Champion block of stories before I make a decision what to read next.
In any case, it was the idiotic Facebook decision that led me to create an account here. So…hi, all.
I first encountered the multiverse when I read the Elric comics adaptations in the '80s, first in Epic Illustrated, then later from Pacific and First comics. I enjoyed them but was not moved to read the source material. I couldn't begin to tell you why not. It's still puzzling to me. Jump to roughly 25 years later when I discovered the first volume of Del Rey's Elric reprint series. I thought "I really should read these things" and started buying them. I didn't start reading them, though, because it wasn't before very long that I realized Del Rey were reprinting the stories in their original publication order, not in the chronological order of the character's life. So I figured I'd wait and buy the whole series and then start reading them. What can I say? All the best comics letterers are anal-retentive. I wouldn't say I'm one of the best, but that's at least one trait I share with them.
And then…I still didn't read them. The moment never felt right. Finally, around six months ago I thought "I REALLY SHOULD READ THESE"…so I started with Elric Of Melniboné. Since then I have only paused to kick myself for not getting into them previously. I followed the first Elric book with The Fortress of the Pearl; realizing that Elric was due to meet some characters in the next book that I hadn't met yet, I decided to shift gears and read the first four Hawkmoon books (it was while reading Jewel in the Skull that I discovered The Many Worlds of Michael Moorcock group on Facebook). Near the end of The Runestaff, I thought I should make a greater effort to determine a reading order, which eventually led me to this very site and David Mosley's extremely helpful guide, A [Suggested] Moorcock Reading Order. Except…now I'm thinking of dropping any attempt to follow a guide and simply reading all things Moorcock in the order they were published, regardless how much they may have been revised since their original versions. I loved City in the Autumn Stars, but following it with The Eternal Champion felt a little jarring. It seems to me that a chronological organization of the multiverse may work best for you if you've already read most of it. I feel like I might be missing something important if I don't first try to follow and understand the path that the author took. Maybe. I will probably finish the Eternal Champion block of stories before I make a decision what to read next.
In any case, it was the idiotic Facebook decision that led me to create an account here. So…hi, all.