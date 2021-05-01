Hello there. I saw that Mr. M had fallen foul of facebook and so here I am, as suggested. It's been a while since I posted on a bulletin board and I don't really like them, or I didn't, but then again I'm not sure any social media is without its problems, so I may be posting a ton, or I may not. I'll see how it goes.
Briefly, I'm from England but I now live in San Antonio, Texas, about an hour west of our esteemed host. I've been here ten years. I write an approximation of science-fiction, some of which gets read by people I don't actually know, which is nice, but I haven't yet bought a yacht and honestly I can't really see it happening. I also paint and have been involved in various weirdy music groups over the years, nothing massively interesting.
My first Moorcock was Constant Fire in New Worlds 10, which I thought was terrible, then suddenly realised it was wonderful and I haven't looked back since. Actually no, thinking about it, the novelisation of The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle was my first Moorcock. Not sure about a favourite as there are still plenty I haven't read, but possibly The Shores of Death.
Hello, and thanks for setting up this place.
