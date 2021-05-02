Announcement

  • #1

    Thank You

    Thanks for letting me on here! I suffer from a debilitating anxiety disorder/depression, which has led, in the last couple of years, to me not being able to concentrate enough on a book enough to get past the first few pages - until I managed to retrieve my Moorcock collection from my mother's spare room (tiny flat/minimalist girlfriend/long story!), & started rereading the first of the Elric stories & ended up devouring them at the pace of a book every couple of days! I'm now about two thirds through my collection, still with quite a few of the newer ones to acquire (when my terrible finances allow!).
    Thank you Mr Moorcock, for helping me rediscover my love of reading, I genuinely cannot put into words how grateful I am!
    Long live Michael Moorcock, may your light never dim!
