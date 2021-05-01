Hi!
I'm Jen. I've been reading SFF since I was a kid. I'm a bit on the nerdy side. I like snow and cats and rain and books. And tea. Can't forget tea. It's nice to see a bunch of interesting, new people! I've got a cool (well, to me, anyway) story about how I got in to reading Michael Moorcock's books, but I'm not sure if that goes in this section, so I'll leave it for later.
Nice to meet everyone!
I'm Jen. I've been reading SFF since I was a kid. I'm a bit on the nerdy side. I like snow and cats and rain and books. And tea. Can't forget tea. It's nice to see a bunch of interesting, new people! I've got a cool (well, to me, anyway) story about how I got in to reading Michael Moorcock's books, but I'm not sure if that goes in this section, so I'll leave it for later.
Nice to meet everyone!