Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Hello!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Hello!

    Hi!

    I'm Jen. I've been reading SFF since I was a kid. I'm a bit on the nerdy side. I like snow and cats and rain and books. And tea. Can't forget tea. It's nice to see a bunch of interesting, new people! I've got a cool (well, to me, anyway) story about how I got in to reading Michael Moorcock's books, but I'm not sure if that goes in this section, so I'll leave it for later.

    Nice to meet everyone!
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X