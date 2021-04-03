Howdy all.
So I've been lurking on the forums for a while and finally decided to sign up. I've been reading Moorcock since the mid-eighties (it was Stormbringer what done it!) and still haven't read everything he's written - though I'm not far off as far as I can tell.
I'm just setting up to do a full read of my personal collection (see pics), which I'll hopefully be blogging about as I slowly work my way through the six decades of Mike's works. On top that I've also just started a personal quest to try and build a collection of as many first edition paperbacks as I can get my hands on. Should be interesting...
20210427_162631.jpg20210427_162616.jpg
So I've been lurking on the forums for a while and finally decided to sign up. I've been reading Moorcock since the mid-eighties (it was Stormbringer what done it!) and still haven't read everything he's written - though I'm not far off as far as I can tell.
I'm just setting up to do a full read of my personal collection (see pics), which I'll hopefully be blogging about as I slowly work my way through the six decades of Mike's works. On top that I've also just started a personal quest to try and build a collection of as many first edition paperbacks as I can get my hands on. Should be interesting...
20210427_162631.jpg20210427_162616.jpg