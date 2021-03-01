New arrival / Long-time fan

Hello all... New arrival / long-term fan, from around age 11 - 12. From the mid-1980s onwards The Cornelius books were like my education (given that I spent far more time at home reading them than I did attending school). I used to say I was lucky to have found them, but I think now maybe it wasn’t luck: it was me making a choice to embrace this body of work and say yes to all of its references to exciting, mysterious ideas like anarchism, feminism, gender and time fluidity etc.
Lockdown presented me with the chance to dive back into my collection: The Cornelius books in particular have always been my personal favourites, along with King of The City (which I think is one of MM’s all-time greatest works). I’ve particularly enjoyed re-reading the sections of The Condition of Muzak where Jerry is a sly little working-class boy living in slum-housing with the inimitable Mrs. C, struggling to get gigs.
In lockdown in the UK (only really leaving the house to walk the dog) struggling with lack of motivation and energy I found myself toying with an idea for sleeve notes that became a kind of therapy: writing in long-hand what has become a kind of Cornelius tribute novella / a growing pile of note-pads. It’s been really therapeutic. I wonder if typed it all up I would be able to obtain permission to post this online in some way? In doing this I’ve rediscovered the depths in the Cornelius stories. I also finally caught up with the newer novels (Firing The Cathedral / Pegging The President). I never realised just how much is packed into each page. I also realise that there must still be a whole lot of information that I’m not picking up on. But there’s still time to explore and learn. Especially at the moment… Today I'm re-reading Blood and again I'm thinking that in a better world this series would have made a brilliant TV series. https://www.instagram.com/p/CIu4n96nEtg/