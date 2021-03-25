Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

Morgan Kane is very happy that the forum be back

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Morgan Kane is very happy that the forum be back

    I was member of the old forum and very sad when it closed. Every few months i checked to see if it was not back, and less and less ... Now i am happy.

    I was fond of our RP, of our polemics, of our exchanges about many topics and of Moorcock views.

    I remind you that i am French and beg you to forgive me my poor English. I have discovered Moorcock reading the first Elric book, translated in France in 1969 with Druillet illustration. I have been a fan since.
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X