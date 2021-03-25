Morgan Kane is very happy that the forum be back

I was member of the old forum and very sad when it closed. Every few months i checked to see if it was not back, and less and less ... Now i am happy.
I was fond of our RP, of our polemics, of our exchanges about many topics and of Moorcock views.
I remind you that i am French and beg you to forgive me my poor English. I have discovered Moorcock reading the first Elric book, translated in France in 1969 with Druillet illustration. I have been a fan since.
