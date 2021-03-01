Hello, looking for help...

Hello! First time posting but I have been lurking and reading posts here for a good couple of years. Perhaps rude to ask a favour as soon as I've arrived but I am going to be so bold. I have managed to track down copies of most of Mike's EC work, however one specific Elric story eludes me; Black Petals. As far as I'm aware the only places it has been published are in Weird Tales 349 and the US edition of Swords and Roses, which is out of print and very hard to get here in the UK. What I'm asking is is there anywhere else that it has been published that I'm not aware of or, if not, does anyone know of somewhere where I can find either of these publications without paying too much?
Thanks muchly, I look forward to discussing Mike and his work with you all.
Thanks muchly, I look forward to discussing Mike and his work with you all.