Announcement

Collapse

Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

Dear reader,

Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.

Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
See more
See less

I was a member here years ago

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    I was a member here years ago

    It has been well over ten years that I was an active member. I remember many conversations about an Elric movie...delays and such. May I ask if there will ever be an Elric of Melnibone movie?
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Welcome back Fluffyfluff52 !🙂

    The answer to your question might be found on the most recent thread pertaining to The Witcher plagiarism controversy ... the short of it is ...well, don't hold your breath, no Elric movie or television series will be made anytime soon.😔
    Mwana wa simba ni simba

    The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X