Time in the Multiverse

Hi everyone!
Unlike probably most of you I am totally new to Michael Moorcock's work. I recently read Elric of Melniboné and Other Stories and am now in the middle of The Fortress of the Pearl. I got the rest of the volumes in the Elric series and plan to read them over the next couple of months. And then maybe branch out to some of his other works. So far I am struck by the hallucinatory or drugged atmosphere in the stories which doesn't read like anything else I've come across. I joined this forum to know more about his work and about dark fantasy fiction in general. Looking forward to meet you!
To my question: I am confused about the strange chronology of the stories. Reading them in the new Michael Moorcock Collection they follow each other in a linear (internal) fashion from past to present. But when I look at the publication dates the chronology is jumbled. First is Elric: The Making of a Sorcerer from 2004-06. Next is Elric of Melniboné from 1972. Next is The Fortress of the Pearl from 1989. Following that is The Sailor on the Seas of Fate from 1976 and so on.
Does that mean that Moorcock actually wrote the stories like this, jumping back and forth in time and leaving episodes untold in order to maybe (or maybe not) fill them out many years later? Or did he write the stories in sequence but simply wasn't able to publish them in that order? Is the jumbled chronology only the case with the Elric series or is time in his work just generally out of joint?
Unlike probably most of you I am totally new to Michael Moorcock's work. I recently read Elric of Melniboné and Other Stories and am now in the middle of The Fortress of the Pearl. I got the rest of the volumes in the Elric series and plan to read them over the next couple of months. And then maybe branch out to some of his other works. So far I am struck by the hallucinatory or drugged atmosphere in the stories which doesn't read like anything else I've come across. I joined this forum to know more about his work and about dark fantasy fiction in general. Looking forward to meet you!
To my question: I am confused about the strange chronology of the stories. Reading them in the new Michael Moorcock Collection they follow each other in a linear (internal) fashion from past to present. But when I look at the publication dates the chronology is jumbled. First is Elric: The Making of a Sorcerer from 2004-06. Next is Elric of Melniboné from 1972. Next is The Fortress of the Pearl from 1989. Following that is The Sailor on the Seas of Fate from 1976 and so on.
Does that mean that Moorcock actually wrote the stories like this, jumping back and forth in time and leaving episodes untold in order to maybe (or maybe not) fill them out many years later? Or did he write the stories in sequence but simply wasn't able to publish them in that order? Is the jumbled chronology only the case with the Elric series or is time in his work just generally out of joint?