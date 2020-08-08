Announcement

Back after a decade on the seas of Fate....

    Back after a decade on the seas of Fate....

    Hey pards!! How I’ve missed you all!

    Internet kind of ranked on me about ten years ago. Living in the country, there was no signal. Then, y’know. You have a kid, you move cross-country into the National Radio Quiet Zone in the Appalachians, as one does....

    But at least I’m in a town with some signal. And my family is doing pretty well, although my kid is one of those who may fall thru the cracks because of the school closings. We’re hoping she doesn’t get left behind a year, but time will tell. That said, so many have it so much worse, so I’m grateful for the blessings I have.

    Man I’ve missed this site. And my fellow jugadores. Some of the best people I’ve ever known I interacted with in the multiverse. 😁🎉‼️
    "Self-discipline and self-knowledge are the key. An individual becomes a unique universe, able to move at will through all the scales of the multiverse - potentially able to control the immediate reality of every scale, every encountered environment."
    --Contessa Rose von Bek, Blood part 4, chapter 12
  • #2
    I love your part of the world. I grew up on the other side of the state, but I’ve spent so much time between Lewisburg and Elkins.

    • #3
      Hell - o J-Sun !🙂, it seems like an eternity since you were last among us. Would not want to seem pushy now yet if possible please in the very near future ; go away more slowly and come back quickly! That goes also for a great many others out there somewhere all trying to cope with these dark days...
      Mwana wa simba ni simba

      The child of a lion is also a lion - Swahili Wisdom

      • #4
        Originally posted by Doc View Post
        I love your part of the world. I grew up on the other side of the state, but I’ve spent so much time between Lewisburg and Elkins.
        Elkins is where I live!
        The scenery here is amazing. There’s a fire tower about twenty minutes away... the view from up there down on these, the oldest mountains in the world, is incredible. Beautiful country. I live in a small city in a forested valley up in the mountains. So beautiful!
        --Contessa Rose von Bek, Blood part 4, chapter 12
        --Contessa Rose von Bek, Blood part 4, chapter 12
        • #5
          Originally posted by Kymba334 View Post
          Hell - o J-Sun !🙂, it seems like an eternity since you were last among us. Would not want to seem pushy now yet if possible please in the very near future ; go away more slowly and come back quickly! That goes also for a great many others out there somewhere all trying to cope with these dark days...
          Hey Kymba!
          speaking of quality people I’ve missed.... 😁
          What a delight to see familiar faces like you and Doc already. It’s like coming home.

          It was indeed too long. Things got kinda bad personally for a bit before they got better. Y’know. Life’s stresses, and I just wasn’t dealing with things in as healthy a manner as I could have. I think I’m in a better place. Not just Elkins WV 😁. Job is better, family is better, and I’m taking care of my physical health better, which greatly affects my mental health. So... closer to Tanelorn ☺️

          --Contessa Rose von Bek, Blood part 4, chapter 12
          --Contessa Rose von Bek, Blood part 4, chapter 12
