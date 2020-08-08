Back after a decade on the seas of Fate....

Hey pards!! How I’ve missed you all!
Internet kind of ranked on me about ten years ago. Living in the country, there was no signal. Then, y’know. You have a kid, you move cross-country into the National Radio Quiet Zone in the Appalachians, as one does....
But at least I’m in a town with some signal. And my family is doing pretty well, although my kid is one of those who may fall thru the cracks because of the school closings. We’re hoping she doesn’t get left behind a year, but time will tell. That said, so many have it so much worse, so I’m grateful for the blessings I have.
Man I’ve missed this site. And my fellow jugadores. Some of the best people I’ve ever known I interacted with in the multiverse. 😁🎉‼️
