Returning to the forums

Hi all,
My first memories of reading started with Senor Moorcock, and I'm still a fan today. Currently deep into role playing / story telling in the world of Elric, and I enjoy the world creation that's necessary to fill the gaps. I think I was a lurker on this forum before, and everything comes around.
Richard
Recently of Constantinople, currently in Londres for the current emergency, then wherever the moonbeam road leads
