Announcement

Dear reader,
Many people have given their valuable time to create a website for the pleasure of posing questions to Michael Moorcock, meeting people from around the world, and mining the site for information. Please follow one of the links above to learn more about the site.
Thank you,
Reinart der Fuchs
Q&A
Q&A ◦ Questions for Mike & News
Michael Moorcock invites you to ask questions and discuss aspects of his work, influences and prolific career. Share news, experiences and information related to all things Moorcock.
Topics: 4,898 Posts: 78,790
The Web of Fear and The Mornington Crescent Code
06-15-2020, 08:07 AM
FABULOUS HARBOURS ◦ Welcome to Moorcock's Miscellany

FAQ
A number of answers to frequently asked questions about Michael Moorcock and his work. Have a question about Mike's career? Check here before posting in the Q&A forum.
Topics: 21 Posts: 129
A [Suggested] Moorcock Reading Order [Work in Progress]
05-15-2020, 08:50 PM
Please introduce yourself to the rest of the Moorcock's Miscellany community, especially if this is your first time here. Tell us how you discovered Mike's books or which ones have impressed you the most. If you want to say hello to Mike, then head over to the Q&A forum, but if you're looking for anything else, then ask here and we may be able to help.
Topics: 645 Posts: 6,889
Last Post: Hi all, not new, but new to these new forums
Hi all, not new, but new to these new forums
by Tom Murphy
02-17-2020, 02:48 AM
The Dream Couches provide training on how to use and navigate multiverse.org. For queries and questions, please use the Eldren Tech forum below.
Topics: 17 Posts: 59
Last Post: Why login? Faster browsing!
Why login? Faster browsing!
01-12-2020, 05:49 AM
We use this forum for queries and questions about the forums, error reports, feedback and other cries for help...
Topics: 383 Posts: 2,563
Last Post: Is The Wiki Gone?
Is The Wiki Gone?
06-08-2020, 10:15 AM
Chronicles of the Black Sword ◦ Mike's Books
Been reading one of Mike's novels, stories or articles and want to discuss it with other readers? Or not sure what to read next? Then ask here, someone is bound to recommend something. Post reviews and comments of Mike's work here as well.
Topics: 599 Posts: 5,812
Last Post: Your First Moorcock 2020
Your First Moorcock 2020
06-08-2020, 01:36 PM
Letters from Hollywood ◦ Mike's Films
Discussion of films based on Michael Moorcock's books/characters, including 'The Final Programme' as well as news, speculation and discussions of a possible Elric trilogy.
Topics: 272 Posts: 6,608
HBO - Please make "Elric of Melinbone" into a TV series | Facebook
01-10-2020, 04:00 AM
This forum is dedicated to discussions of Mike's musical career with The Deep Fix, The Bellyflops, etc. as well as his various contributions to Hawkwind and Blue Öyster Cult. For general Hawkwind discussions please go to the Realm of the Hawklords forum.
Topics: 89 Posts: 675
Last Post: LIVE FROM THE TERMINAL CAFE
LIVE FROM THE TERMINAL CAFE
by Hel
05-18-2020, 06:24 PM
Discussion of games based on Michael Moorcock's books and characters, including products from Mongoose, Chaosium, Avalon Hill, Games Workshop, etc.
Topics: 116 Posts: 1,170
The War-hammer-hound and the World's Pain (plus the Runestaff)
02-22-2020, 11:47 AM
This forum is for citizens of the world to communicate about Mike's work in their preferred non-English language.
Topics: 101 Posts: 858
Last Post: iHola! Rinconcito de los hispanoparlantes
¡Hola! Rinconcito de los hispanoparlantes
01-10-2020, 02:41 AM
We invite you to vote in a number of Moorcock specific polls, such 'Favourite MM Fantasy Novel'. Let us know why you voted for a particular choice. Please feel free to post your own Moorcock related polls. It goes without saying, it's just a bit of fun. :)
Topics: 326 Posts: 3,383
Moorcock characters Vs. Tolkien characters: Who can out drink the other?
06-07-2020, 05:12 AM
This forum contains articles about Mike's work, Interviews with Mike and Reviews of Mike's books, comics, etc. Note: New threads are moderated and will need to be approved before they appear. If you have something you think ought to be hosted here please PM a member of the site staff.
Topics: 79 Posts: 100
Review: "The Knight of Swords"|New York Times Sunday Book Review
by The Nid Hog
10-21-2015, 06:39 PM
Books
Many people use this forum to let everyone know about a good book they're reading, what's new on the shelf and compare notes on what they've read.
Topics: 471 Posts: 10,749
Last Post: What book(s) are you reading in 2020?
What book(s) are you reading in 2020?
06-08-2020, 07:10 AM

Comics
Find out what's at the newsstand and get reviews from avid readers of the format. Do you have a review of a graphic novel or know something that's going on in the industry? Share you thoughts here.
Topics: 226 Posts: 1,661
What are you reading/collecting at the moment?
by Rothgo
06-14-2020, 02:27 PM
Post discussions about general music and other audio projects not involving Mike personally here. Chat about Moorcock influenced groups such as Domine, Blind Guardian, etc. as well as any other musicians that you listen to. "Use you wheels, it's what they are for..."
Topics: 636 Posts: 33,147
Last Post: What music are you listening in 2020?
What music are you listening in 2020?
by Rothgo
06-14-2020, 02:29 PM

Movies
Posters here have the tendency to discuss what movies are out and share their reviews of those films. Always interesting, check here first before you go to the theater.
Topics: 517 Posts: 8,509
Last Post: What films are you watching in 2020?
What films are you watching in 2020?
06-11-2020, 01:56 PM
Post announcements, reviews or comments of television or radio programmes that are coming up or which you're watching/have seen.
Topics: 296 Posts: 3,550
Last Post: What TV are you watching now (2020)
What TV are you watching now (2020)
06-07-2020, 05:33 AM
Forum for live events, such as sports, concerts, exhibitions, flashmobs, etc. whether seen in person or on TV.
Topics: 66 Posts: 907
Last Post: A new thread for Star Trek Conventions
A new thread for Star Trek Conventions
08-25-2015, 02:28 AM
Post any discussions of an artistic or photographic nature here. (Please respect others' copyright and submit links to their images rather than 'hotlinking' them within posts. Thank you.)
Topics: 121 Posts: 625
Last Post: SFF artists
SFF artists
10-28-2015, 11:17 AM

Gaming
Are you a gamehead? Do you spend hours playing World of Warcraft or Quake? Or do you hanker for old skool pnp RPG-ing? Perhaps you prefer a nice game of chess? Whatever your interests in games tell us about them here.
Topics: 155 Posts: 1,845
Last Post: What Games Are You Playing? (2020)
What Games Are You Playing? (2020)
by danskmacabre
06-02-2020, 04:32 AM
Discuss general technology, computers, virus alerts and other technology centric topics.
Topics: 124 Posts: 1,669
Last Post: Home Automation gadgets and toys.
Home Automation gadgets and toys.
by danskmacabre
01-19-2020, 04:09 PM
If you'd like to discuss specific genres outside of Michael Moorcock's work, you are welcome to do so here.
Topics: 137 Posts: 2,045
Mainstream Psychologists' Derision of Science Fiction
06-15-2020, 07:39 AM
Members and visitors are invited to post messages that would be considered off-topic in the Q&A. Share thoughts, compare ideas and post in interesting threads with people who share your interest in Michael Moorcock.
Topics: 1,373 Posts: 22,905
Last Post: The Moorcock Inn
The Moorcock Inn
06-13-2020, 11:55 AM
Readers are invited to participate in literary, musical and visual arts projects and discussions. Discuss your fiction, verses, or essays, and point to artwork and sound files on The Internet.
Topics: 794 Posts: 10,504
Last Post: Story I have been working on
Story I have been working on
by EverKing
01-30-2020, 10:03 AM
Join other members in games to divert you.
Topics: 70 Posts: 4,740
Last Post: The Reverse Multiverse Name Game
The Reverse Multiverse Name Game
by Jagged
02-17-2015, 08:26 AM
Primarily for the discussion of political current events, this forum exists for
Topics: 862 Posts: 22,750
Last Post: September 11th Poll
September 11th Poll
by L'Etranger
10-22-2015, 01:10 AM
Here we put links to other websites that we wish to promote or links to our friends.
Topics: 165 Posts: 795
Art Bell Midnight in the Desert has returned.
07-29-2015, 04:35 PM
